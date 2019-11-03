NUDILA MUŠKARCIMA SEKS BEZ OBAVEZA: A onda ostala šokirana odazivom!
Seksualna spisateljica iz Sydneyja, Nadia Bokody nagledala se katastrofalnih uleta i fotografija muških spolovila s obzirom da je aktivna korisnica aplikacija za upoznavanje. Tako je odlučila okrenuti ploču i muškarcima slati ljigave ulete i paprene poruke, a rezultati su je prilično iznenadili.
Poruku “Želiš li seks bez obveza?” poslala je na ukupno 100 adresa. Potvrdno su joj odgovorila 72 muškarca, dvojica su je odbila, a njih 24 nije joj uopće odgovorilo. “Bila sam iznenađena koliko ta 72 tipa nisu bila sumnjičava oko mog neuobičajeno agresivnog pristupa. Doduše zanimljivo je da, kad sam krenula s konkretnim planovima, nekoliko njih mi se prestalo javljati ili su smislili neke isprike zašto se ne mogu naći sa mnom.” – komentirala je Nadia.
Bokody je potom željela doznati zašto su odustali, ali nije uspjela. Naime, Tinder joj je obrisao profil, jer im je im je njezin eksperiment bio čudniji od muškaraca, koji odbijaju seks bez obveza. Ipak, u svom naumu imala je više uspjeha od cure i dečka s YouTube kanala, “Whatever”, koji su prilazili nepoznatim ljudima u baru i nudili im seks. Cura je dobro prošla, 30 muškaraca pristalo je na seks, dok je dečko prošao dosta loše s obzirom da niti jedna žena nije pristala.
