Svi pričaju o ovom looku Melanije Trump! Žene diljem svijeta žele ga kopirati!

View this post on Instagram

#Repost @flotus ・・・ It was an honor to speak at the @NationalPTA #PTALegCon today. Our country is blessed to have hardworking parents & teachers who dedicate their lives to ensure that our nation’s youth have caring guidance for a prosperous future! #BeBest #melaniatrump #hervepierre #flotus #brooksbrothers #nicolebrylskincare #michaelkors #belt