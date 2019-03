Svi muškarci Jennifer Lopez: Sudeći po mračnoj prošlosti pitamo se hoće li joj četvrti brak uspjeti

View this post on Instagram

It’s with sad news reported by @tmz_tv that Kim Porter, the mother of Sean “Diddy” Combs twins and son has passed away at the age of 47 at her L.A. home today due to possible complications with pneumonia, sources says. Let’s keep Sean, the girls and sons and rest of his family in our prayers. Knowing that the holidays are near, we need to keep our loves ones near and dear to our ♥️ hearts. As we always seem to think that WE have forever, WE are slowly reminded that we have an expiration date. 😢😢😢Be Blessed ~Sincerelyblogging 😢#seancombs #diddy #pdiddy #quincy #kimporter #rip #tmz #mediatakeout #bossip #theshaderoom #family #love #cherish #tomorrowisntpromised #blessed #prayers #badboys #california #holidays #lifeisprecious #live #yourlife #yourbestlife #peacebewithyou #sorryforyourloss #sincerelyblogging #kissyourlovedones #nuture 😢😢😢