Svi danima pričaju o ovoj haljini Melanije Trump i to s pravom! Preseksi je u njoj, a opet je strašno elegantna!

#Repost @flotus ・・・ This afternoon, @POTUS & I hosted some of the heroes of #COVID19 at the @WhiteHouse. We listened to incredible stories of unity & patriotism from a nurse, small business owners, Police Officer, and Girl Scouts. I am truly inspired by the spirit of American citizens!