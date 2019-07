Severina NIKAD ne izlazi van bez ovog detalja, a sada je to učinila!

View this post on Instagram

The season started with culinary feasts. #tb to when Our chef @diegomunozchef hosted @lowejames at our new sun loving restaurant @morenabodrum . Stay tuned for more special events like this both at our renewed @bravabodrum and brand new @morenabodrum 🤫 #BodrumEDITION #EDITIONHotels #finedining