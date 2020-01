Ove će dvije kraljičine miljenice obnašati bivše dužnosti Meghan i Harryja! I princ William dobio novu titulu!

View this post on Instagram

It was fantastic to have the opportunity to speak at the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe’s (OSCE) 19th Alliance against Trafficking in Persons Conference. 57 OSCE participating States and 11 Partners for co-operation from Europe, Central Asia, and North America have come together to examine how technology can be leveraged in order to support survivors and to break the cycle of human trafficking. #osce #humantrafficking #humantraffickingawareness @the_anti_slavery_collective @osceorg