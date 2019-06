Nećete vjerovati što je Kim Kardashian obukla za predsjednika Trumpa! Inače to ne radi!

View this post on Instagram

Since the passage of the First Step Act in December, I’ve been speaking with people coming home from prison and learning about the challenges they are facing. While I have been able to offer support to some of the individuals I have met, the obstacles to success are an everyday struggle for thousands and more needs to be done. It was an honor to take part in the announcement that the administration and private sector will be stepping up to create opportunities for these men and women to succeed once home. I’m proud to partner on this initiative with @Lyft , a company with a history of taking bold action to do what’s right for our community. Thank you for providing ride share credits to formally incarcerated people when they come home. If there are any other companies who would like to step up, we would welcome the support. At the moment we have a particular need for cell phones and minutes so that these people can communicate with potential employers and with their loved ones.