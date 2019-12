Lady Di napravila skandal povodom prvog Božića u britanskoj kraljevskoj obitelji! Ali Meghan Markle neće dopustiti da je ovako tretiraju!

View this post on Instagram

According to highly reputable Royal editor, Omid Scobie, The Duke & Duchess of Sussex and little baby Archie ‘celebrated Thanksgiving privately with close family’ on a ‘long time trip to the US’. . Omid Scobie spoke about the Sussexes six week break on The HeirPod Podcast and revealed that: ‘The Sussexes are away, they’re on their break right up until Christmas. They celebrated Thanksgiving privately with close family, which is lovely. It’s a long-time trip that they’re on, I think we are really going to see them away until Christmas as far as I’m aware, which is good for them.’ ♥️🎄