Kraljica Elizabeta se obratila javnosti nakon što je Meghan ostavila Harryja i otkrila pravi uzrok svoje odluke!

@meghanmarkle_official — Queen Elizabeth II has agreed to a “period of transition” while details of a more “independent” role for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are hammered out. After a crisis meeting of senior royals at the Queen’s Sandringham estate north of London, the Queen said she had agreed that Prince Harry and Meghan could split their time between the UK and Canada but that “complex matters” would have to be resolved. The monarch said she had ordered final plans to be drawn up in the next few days. ❤️