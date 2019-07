Kate Middleton se posebno uredila za Novaka Đokovića, a on bio toliko očaran da joj se poklonio!

View this post on Instagram

⚜️ HRH Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and more photos from #Wimbledon2019 🎾💫 She’s the epitome of class, elegance and beauty 👸 ————————————————————————— ⚜️ The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of AEL Tennis Club, presented the men’s singles winners trophy 🏆 to #novakdjokovic, after winning his fifth #Wimbledon title and presented the runners up trophy to Roger Federer. 👏🏻 —————————————————————————— ⚜️I really liked the way Prince William looked at his wife when she was presenting the trophy 🏆 (look at the second collage) 😍 —————————————————————————- ⚜️📷 PA / Getty Images / AFP