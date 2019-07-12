Kate Middleton NAPOKON izgleda kao LJEPOTICA! Jedva smo dočekali da pokaže tijelo!
Kate Middleton uporno ne odustaje od dosadnih kostimića kakve nosi engleska kraljica pa nas je stvarno začudila što je za krštenje malenog Archieja, sina princa Harryja i Meghan Markle, napokon odabrala nešto vrijedno divljenja. Za potrebe ove prigode obukla je haljinu u boji lavane koja je sada apsolutni hit, bar ako je suditi po trendovima s društvenim mreža koje su nametnule glavne svjetske trendseterice. Riječ je inače o kreaciji slavne dizajnerice Stelle McCartney, a i ostatak outfita nosio je potpis najpoznatijih svjetskih modnih brendova pa su tako elegantne salonke u nešto tamnijoj nijansi od one koja je dominirala na haljini, nosile Gianvito Rossi ime.
Kate je pokazala da je ovim outfitom potpuno izašla iz okvira i odabirom šeširića koji je bojom pratio odabir cipela, a toliko voli ovu haljinu da ju je obukla već tri puta za redom. Doduše, nije u istoj haljini provela tri dana za redom, što na primjer radi Maja Šuput i što je protiv apsolutno svakog modnog pravila, a i onog koje nalaže pravila dobre higijene. Nosila ju je 2011. godine pa 2018. i evo sada za krštenje malenog Archieja, a koliko je sama haljina popularna svjedoči i činjenica da se i Madonna pojavila u njoj.
