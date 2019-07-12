Kate Middleton NAPOKON izgleda kao LJEPOTICA! Jedva smo dočekali da pokaže tijelo!

View this post on Instagram

☑️🇬🇧The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the christening of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor at the Private Chapel in Windsor Castle yesterday. 👶🏼 The service was conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. ⁣ ⁣ They released two photos to mark the special day. These were taken by royal photographer, Chris Allerton in the Green Drawing Room and Rose Garden. ⁣ ⁣ The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Doria Ragland (Meghan’s mother), Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale (Princess Diana’s sisters), friends, godparents and their spouses were in attendance. ⁣ ⁣ For Kate’s outfit, she wore pink Stella McCartney dress, Gianvito Rossi pumps, custom red Juliette Botterill headband and Princess Diana’s Collingwood pearl earrings. These are same earrings Diana wore for Prince Harry’s christening. A lovely tribute.❤️⁣ •⁣ •⁣ •⁣ •⁣ •⁣ I apologize for the late upload. Life’s busy as of the moment. 🤞🏻 #KateMiddleton #CatherineMiddleton #DuchessofCambridge #PrinceWilliam #DukeofCambridge #PrinceHarry #dukeofsussex #PrinceCharles #QueenElizabeth #PrincessDiana #PrinceGeorge #PrincessCharlotte #PrinceLouis #PippaMiddleton #BuckinghamPalace #KensingtonPalace #royals #Britishroyals #royalfamily #Britain #Uk #England #Cambridge #MeghanMarkle #duchessofsussex