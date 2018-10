Bolest ili strast? I odakle joj novac? Ima toliko odjeće da je morala kupiti poseban stan za nju

View this post on Instagram

#Repost @10magazine 🙏 Tnks so much Antonio&Sophia to having me!!such a great project !!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Celebrating PART TWO of @antonioberardiofficial portrait series of the women in his world that have loved and supported him over his 22 year career. Thank you again and again every single wonderful woman for finding the time!!! @cindybruna flew in specially from her holiday in Ibiza to be part of this @aiden from between a packed show schedule found the time and was truly pure perfection. Anna @anna_dello_russo who wafted in full of mega watt energy decisive strong and immediately loved the piece I had chosen for and literally gave it her all. And of course @tiziana_cardini who honestly looks like a beautiful Venetian countess from the thirties so graceful and elegant so very majestic. Can not express my absolute gratitude for agreeing to find little windows of your precious time to make my dream a reality. Thank you Sophia Neophitou #womensupportwomen #womeninspiringwomen #womeninmyworld #antonioberardi