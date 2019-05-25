‘Nepristojno koliko ste zgodne’: Nacija u šoku koliko su Doris Pinčić i Tatjana Jurić bile zgodne na ovom eventu
Bez srama sa štapom na crvenom tepihu: Glumica priznala da ima multiplu sklerozu
Kada se glumica Selma Blair, poznata po ulogama provokativnih i neobičnih likova u holivudskim filmovima, nedavno pojavila na crvenom tepihu sa štapom u ruci, ni u ludilu nismo mogli zaključiti da se taj “modni dodatak” našao uz prekrasnu večernju haljinu iz prilično ozbiljnih razloga. Naime, u listopadu 2018. godine glumici je dijagnosticirana multipla skleroza. No, Selma nije dala da je ta vijest baci u očaj. Na partyju Vanity Faira, koji se tradicionalno održava nakon dodjele Oscara, otvoreno je hodala sa štapom, ali i progovorila o svojoj bolesti. Uz to, na svom Instagram-profilu često objavljuje fotografije na kojima ne skriva da koristi pomagalo za hodanje.
I have issues. Tons of issues of @people magazine 😂!!!!! cause I am a featured beauty. 🙌. #whoknew #thankyou to all of you for letting me find my way and to all of us trying. And that is just about everybody. So hats off to us. And to #peoplemagazine ♥️. #honored
Still giving me life. 🌈 This gown. This cape. This night. #ralphandrusso #vanityfairoscarparty #chrismcmillan #frankieboyd #elizabethstewart #troynankin #gettyimages thank you to all of you for the support and for everyone who is challenged in all the ways we humans may be. 💛
Jednako tako priznaje da joj stvari ispadaju iz ruku i da često zna pasti, ali i da ima problema s pamćenjem. To je ne sprečava da i dalje glumi te da pamti tekst pa ćemo je tako uskoro moći gledati u romantičnom filmu “Poslije svega” u kojem glumi majku glavne junakinje, a osim što ne posustaje s poslom, uspješno odrađuje svoje obaveze i kao majka. U svemu joj najviše pomaže smisao za humor – na crvenom tepihu pozira kao diva bez obzira na štap, a kada i padne, takvu fotografiju obično stavi na Instagram uz duhovit status. Također, kako bi si olakšala bolove, ide na posebne masaže, a ni fotografije s tih tretmana ne libi se objaviti na svom profilu.
When my life flashes before my eyes, I want this portrait by @markseliger to be front and center. @vanityfair @frankieboyd @mrchrismcmillan @elizabethstewart1 #ralphandrusso @thetexastroya @tombachik @lyon_hearted @kristasmith @radhikajones Thank you. 🖤 #markseliger #glory
Woman down. 🤣🤣🤣Due to laughter. Thank you @celestebarber for laughing at my ludicrous comments. You are so kind, so very kind. 🐣 oh! And #celestebarber has a book out!!!! Must read. Go!!! Get it. I’m busy on the floor so thanks the lords I got one right there 🕺🕺🕺🤷♀️ #challengeaccepted! 🙌 US BOOK LAUNCH DAY.
this is not a penis. But anyways…I had a mood 🥺😥😓😠 I had tears. I went to shrink. 🤷♀️I curled up and let tears drop. 🍂And then what do I always do to feel better? 💆♀️💆♀️ @bungalow_3 you are my support system for the bad days and celebrate the good. My cells are sluggish so I am having the most capable and lovely @madera_bc push my slack legs and bring them back. #healingtouch #woodtools thank you so much bungalow3 for making this happen despite needing to stay home. Thank you. And I like the way my butt looks. Thanks to this technique #circulation #maderabodycontour #getmoving #creatingspace #bungalow3. #thisisnotapenis
There are moments that define us. This is one of those indelibly watermarked in my heart. This is #troynankin ; my former publicist turned manager , best friend , and fake husband. We joke. I have become a different woman in the last few years, through struggles and the intense pride of motherhood. @vanityfair has always been a champion of mine, like Troy. And yet, I have not fully realized my capabilities as an actress. I wanted to be at this red carpet to remember my first time attending with a not yet famous friend, @jakegyllenhaal . I believed in him and his career and wanted him there. And this dinner always symbolizes so much. And I kept going because it was always a night in hollywood that was full of hollywood dreams with all the talent present in their glory. I loved to watch. I was invited this year. I am featured in March issue . Thank you @radhikajones @kristasmith @samiranasr #juliemiller @cassblackbird . So this was a streak of light. To say I am here. I am still in an exacerbation so there was some nervousness. I don’t do anything the way I was once able. I will though. I can regain much. Mommas gotta work. And I will be able to do so much more on my own, But this man. Until that comes …This man and a host of others light the way and hold the moon @thetexastroya was a hero. Wanting me to shine brightly in a time that can be so challenging. He knew I wanted to be able to stand proudly as the woman I have become and hope to be. To be a part of something so special when my body won’t move clearly yet. And then I felt the love from the photographers who have watched me goof around on red carpets since I was in my twenties. I felt the warmth of the bulbs. The strength of my gown. His attentive touch. And still I hoped my brain could send signals for the remainder of my time there. And I sobbed. And I appreciated every single second. Every surprising tear, he was there. As he has always been. And that is the reason I could. Thank you Troy. We got me just where I wanted to be. For a night. And I later pushed my way into a family photo with @dianaross (omg) . So much to post but not before this one. True love. Right here. Forever.
