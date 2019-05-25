Instagram
I slavnima se događa!
Bez srama sa štapom na crvenom tepihu: Glumica priznala da ima multiplu sklerozu

Kada se glumica Selma Blair, poznata po ulogama provokativnih i neobičnih likova u holivudskim filmovima, nedavno pojavila na crvenom tepihu sa štapom u ruci, ni u ludilu nismo mogli zaključiti da se taj “modni dodatak” našao uz prekrasnu večernju haljinu iz prilično ozbiljnih razloga. Naime, u listopadu 2018. godine glumici je dijagnosticirana multipla skleroza. No, Selma nije dala da je ta vijest baci u očaj. Na partyju Vanity Faira, koji se tradicionalno održava nakon dodjele Oscara, otvoreno je hodala sa štapom, ali i progovorila o svojoj bolesti. Uz to, na svom Instagram-profilu često objavljuje fotografije na kojima ne skriva da koristi pomagalo za hodanje.

Jednako tako priznaje da joj stvari ispadaju iz ruku i da često zna pasti, ali i da ima problema s pamćenjem. To je ne sprečava da i dalje glumi te da pamti tekst pa ćemo je tako uskoro moći gledati u romantičnom filmu “Poslije svega” u kojem glumi majku glavne junakinje, a osim što ne posustaje s poslom, uspješno odrađuje svoje obaveze i kao majka. U svemu joj najviše pomaže smisao za humor – na crvenom tepihu pozira kao diva bez obzira na štap, a kada i padne, takvu fotografiju obično stavi na Instagram uz duhovit status. Također, kako bi si olakšala bolove, ide na posebne masaže, a ni fotografije s tih tretmana ne libi se objaviti na svom profilu.

 

Pogledajte ovu objavu na Instagramu.

 

There are moments that define us. This is one of those indelibly watermarked in my heart. This is #troynankin ; my former publicist turned manager , best friend , and fake husband. We joke. I have become a different woman in the last few years, through struggles and the intense pride of motherhood. @vanityfair has always been a champion of mine, like Troy. And yet, I have not fully realized my capabilities as an actress. I wanted to be at this red carpet to remember my first time attending with a not yet famous friend, @jakegyllenhaal . I believed in him and his career and wanted him there. And this dinner always symbolizes so much. And I kept going because it was always a night in hollywood that was full of hollywood dreams with all the talent present in their glory. I loved to watch. I was invited this year. I am featured in March issue . Thank you @radhikajones @kristasmith @samiranasr #juliemiller @cassblackbird . So this was a streak of light. To say I am here. I am still in an exacerbation so there was some nervousness. I don’t do anything the way I was once able. I will though. I can regain much. Mommas gotta work. And I will be able to do so much more on my own, But this man. Until that comes …This man and a host of others light the way and hold the moon @thetexastroya was a hero. Wanting me to shine brightly in a time that can be so challenging. He knew I wanted to be able to stand proudly as the woman I have become and hope to be. To be a part of something so special when my body won’t move clearly yet. And then I felt the love from the photographers who have watched me goof around on red carpets since I was in my twenties. I felt the warmth of the bulbs. The strength of my gown. His attentive touch. And still I hoped my brain could send signals for the remainder of my time there. And I sobbed. And I appreciated every single second. Every surprising tear, he was there. As he has always been. And that is the reason I could. Thank you Troy. We got me just where I wanted to be. For a night. And I later pushed my way into a family photo with @dianaross (omg) . So much to post but not before this one. True love. Right here. Forever.

Objavu dijeli Selma Blair (@selmablair)

 

Pogledajte ovu objavu na Instagramu.

 

Good night from Arthur and his mom. 🦉 #sweetdreams

Objavu dijeli Selma Blair (@selmablair)

