(FOTO) Ovo je majka petero djece koja je ‘oprala’ lažne moraliste! ‘Spavala sam s više od 50 muškaraca! Zar sam zbog toga ku**a?!’
Blogerica Constance Hall (36) je majka petero djece koja provocira konzervativce na raznorazne načine, a najviše je živciraju licemjerje i lažni moral.
U jednoj od svojih kolumni Hall je otkrila kako je tek nedavno priznala prijateljima, govoreći o seksu, da je u životu bila s većim brojem muškaraca od ostalih, prenosi Daily Mail.
“Brojila sam dok nisam došla do broja 40, a sada mislim da ih je bilo više od 50. Ali to me ne svrstava u ku*ve jer one ne postoje. One su izgovor slabića i dosadnjakovića koji ne znaju uživati u životu. To što sam bila s više od 50 tipova ne znači da sam dro*a”, poručila je blogerica.
View this post on Instagram
We are live you guys!!! The biggest Queen the Label sale on Everything ever!!!! 25-40% off absolutely everything, it has to go because we are moving warehouses. Hurry because shit is moving fast!!! And I am giving away 3 more mystery Queen packs to your favourite mysterious Queens!! So tag her for her chance to win!!! The biggest Queen The Label Sale ever!!!! Follow the link in the bio Sweet Queens 💜💜💜🦋
“Ako je ovaj svijet satkan od lažnoga morala i tajnovitosti privatnoga života, u redu. Nisam ni morala otkriti taj podatak. Vidim da su se i moji prijatelji šokirali kada su čuli. Ali i njima sam odbrusila da me to ne čini ku*vom”, dodala je.
View this post on Instagram
Years of sleep training has gone out the window as Raja our little passion killer is officially back in our bed. Which is always closely followed by our sex life in fucking off out the window. Last night we finally had a second alone, we had just gotten over an argument so the mood was perfect… we managed to get Raja to fall asleep on the couch with Snow… It was time… I love having sex with Denz, he taught me that sex is about me, not me giving or what someone else thinks of my body, it’s not a performance that I’ll be graded on, it’s just about me, my ability to completely let go and surrender to the moment. In fact I think that having sex with him is the only time in my life that I am truly present and in the moment… At the risk of sounding cliche, I feel like we really are making love, becoming one person. So I was finally in my happy place with the man I love on top of me when we heard the words, “Stop it Dad!!! Mamma hurt!!” As Raja who had just woken up ran on to our beds to separate the wrestling match that his mummy was being defeated in. Truthfully the only person defeated was Denz because the Queen was already done 💅🏾 Raja happily snuggled in between the two of us confirming his title once again as our passion killer 👌🏽 Sorry D man, we’ll try again in 6 months or so 💜😂 Pic credit the amazing @willow.and.wilde who was surprisingly cool with hanging out with us in a lake while we made out 😎
Bilo je puno reakcija na njezin tekst, naročito od pripadnica ljepšega spola koje su nailazile na zgražanje kada bi priznale s koliko su muškaraca doista spavale.
“Volim ovu otvorenost, hvala vam. Moja posljednja veza završila je onoga trenutka kada je moj tadašnji partner shvatio da imam više seksualnog iskustva od njega. To su gluposti, odrastite već jednom!”, komentirala je pratiteljica Jenna.
View this post on Instagram
Life has seriously gotten in the way of our Sex life lately. Who has the energy or time for sex these days. In fact for the first time in my life I’d say it’s me who wants it more then my husband.. which is weird for a woman we are used to flicking men away like annoying dogs on heat that would hump your legs or settle for having a wank next to you while you sleep and now I’m like… why isn’t he trying to shag me…. ? They say one of the main turn on’s for a woman in knowing she’s totally desired in bed and if I’m always initiating Sex then I feel desired and that won’t turn me on so we are in a state of just not having a hell of a lot of sex right now. Which of course is totally fine. I have Tom Hardy… today I was alone for an hour and I thought.. “hmm now would be a great time to make a withdrawal at the Wank Bank…😉” one of life’s luxuries is a little midday masti when nobodies home. Just as I was just about there I could feel my whole day about to change.. I heard it. “Muuuuuuuuuuum Rumi stole my ball!” Yep. I’d lost track of time. And it occurred to me that must be orgasm #4289 that my kids have ruined by waking up or barging in or whatever. The only reprieve I get is knowing that one day I’ll be 97 at my great great grandkids wedding and inappropriately announce exactly how many orgasms my kids collectively ruined for me and recommending child free marriages because kids really are the place orgasms come to die. I think I’ll just go back to cracking on to poor old Denz.
Natalie iz Ohija napisala je da je ona spavala s 23 muškarca od 16. do 37. godine, dok je njezin sadašnji suprug bio samo s četirima ženama prije nje. “Odlično se slažemo sada. Prije mu je bilo teško prihvatiti toliki broj, ali kada je shvatio da je to meni bio samo seks bez ikakvih osjećaja, bilo mu je lakše”, dodala je.
