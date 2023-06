(FOTO) KRALJEVSKO VJENČANJE NA BLISKOM ISTOKU! Raskoš kao u bajci, princ Jordana oženio ljepoticu: Stavili strojnice na aute, došli brojni poznati

This is so special!! Princess Rajwa of Jordan had her wedding crown engraved with a quote by Queen Rania, “ رجوة من الله ” (A wish from God) or (a gift) as there is no direct translation in English for this word. Queen Rania expressed that Rajwa was a gift from God to her son ♡ pic.twitter.com/I0kO4u4qXE

