(FOTO 18+) GOLE GRUDI PREPLAVILE DRUŠTVENE MREŽE: Želite li svakodnevno gledati ženske bradavice?

The faces of #WeTheNipple 💪🏻💪🏽 Thank you to my crew, my Project Director Lauren @lollycrosshatcher; my Camera Techs Dan and Lexi @thedanperrone @Ch3m1st; My Production Assistants Luca @lucamercedes, Matt @matthewbernucca, Austin @huqleberry, Sam @samuel_casey__ , Natalie @nataliewhiteforequalrights; My documentary photographer Fay Fox @Faymousstudios; I hope I did not forget anyone?! Ah, The Bean! @thebeannyc For donating their space to gather to keep the shoot location secret. 💛 – – – Micol Hebron was the first to create the digital male nipple pasty in 2014 and encouraged fellow artists and the public to use it to cover female nipples on social media 🙏🏽