(FOTO 18+) GOLE GRUDI PREPLAVILE DRUŠTVENE MREŽE: Želite li svakodnevno gledati ženske bradavice?

New York je na nogama. Nezadvoljni prosvjednici okupili su se potpuno nagi ispred sjedišta Facebooka i Instagrama povodom kampanje #WeTheNipple. Prosvjednike je okupio umjetnik Spencer Tunick. Ustalo se protiv cenzuriranja ženskih bradavica na društvenim mrežama.
Društvene mreže nemaju problema sa slikama muških bradavica, ali sa ženskim grudima skroz druga priča. Ženske su bradavice svrstane u isti skupinu neprihvatljivog sadržaja poput pornografije. Ni Facebook ni Instagram ne prihvaćaju takav sadržaj, kako navode, zbog osjetljivosti pojedinih svojih korisnika.
Odluke osnivača ovih dviju najpopularnijih društvenih mreža, koji broje milijarde korisnika, ne treba shvaćati olako, jer kako navode prosvjednici, odluke koji oni donesu, oblikuju kulturu na globalnoj razini. Tunick, kao ni svi zagovornici kampanje #WeTheNipple, ne žele da se prema nagome ženskome tijelu odnose kao prema kriminalnom i besramnom dijelu.
Tunick je inače poznati američki umjetnik i fotograf koji je poznat po fotografijama nagih ljudi. Zajedno s bubnjarom Red Hot Chilli Peppersa, Chadom Smithom, i brojnim drugim javnim osobama, Tunick je donirao fotografije svojih bradavica kojim su se prosvjednici simbolično prekrili.
The faces of #WeTheNipple 💪🏻💪🏽 Thank you to my crew, my Project Director Lauren @lollycrosshatcher; my Camera Techs Dan and Lexi @thedanperrone @Ch3m1st; My Production Assistants Luca @lucamercedes, Matt @matthewbernucca, Austin @huqleberry, Sam @samuel_casey__ , Natalie @nataliewhiteforequalrights; My documentary photographer Fay Fox @Faymousstudios; I hope I did not forget anyone?! Ah, The Bean! @thebeannyc For donating their space to gather to keep the shoot location secret. 💛 – – – Micol Hebron was the first to create the digital male nipple pasty in 2014 and encouraged fellow artists and the public to use it to cover female nipples on social media 🙏🏽
I am so honored by the generosity of all of our participants, representing the full spectrum of gender and sexual identities, in sharing their bodies, their time and their stories with me and @NCACensorship for our #WeTheNipple campaign. We are especially grateful for helping us highlight the absurd gender binary reinforced by the unequal treatment of bodies online. An algorithm can never know your gender by looking at your nipples. THANK YOU for your bravery in taking to the streets in front of @instagram and @facebook headquarters to stand together against censorship. – – – Micol Hebron created the digital male nipple pasty in 2014 and encouraged fellow artists and the public to use it to cover female nipples on social media.
PLEASE SHARE THIS POST, It’s a way to fight back! #WeTheNipple Art Action in front of @Facebook and @Instagram offices this Morning. #StopCensorship These are all male nipple stickers covering female presenting nipples and male nipple cards covering all the participant’s genitalia. There is no reason for Facebook or Instagram to censor this video or block from hashtags. @NCACensorship @chadsmithofficial @bravoandy @pagmi #AndresSerrano @theadamgoldberg @aclu_nationwide #FuckCensorship Link in Bio. – – – Micol Hebron was the first to use male nipple pasties to cover female nipples 🙏🏽 @unicornkiller1
PLEASE SHARE THIS POST! It’s a way to fight back! #WeTheNipple Art Action in front of @Facebook and @Instagram offices this Morning. #StopCensorship These are all male nipple stickers covering female presenting nipples and male nipple cards covering all the participant’s genitalia. There is no reason for Facebook or Instagram to censor this video or block from hashtags. @NCACensorship @chadsmithofficial #bravoandy #pagmi #AndresSerrano @theadamgoldberg @RonKuby @aclu_nationwide #FuckCensorship Link in Bio. – – – Micol Hebron was the first to use male nipple pasties to cover female nipples 🙏🏽 @unicornkiller1
