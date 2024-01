Danima ih mučio smrad pa shvatili što se krije iza perilice rublja: ‘Moj Bože, je li prava’

If your laundry room still smells maybe check UNDER your washing machine 😳 I think it died when the heat pumps were running in our laundry for 5 days 😳 I made Johan check under every appliance in the house. New fear definitely unlocked 😭 #australia #queensland #laundrytok #washingmachine #snake #snakeinhouse #fyp

♬ original sound – Amanda (mum_that_toks)