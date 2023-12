Amerikanka iz Dalmacije sablaznila svijet snimkama: ‘Nema snijega, i dalje idem u more’

Replying to @Illyrer No snow to be found in Makarska, Croatia… just a beautiful sunny winter day swimming with a few locals and then soaking up the sun afterwards 🥰🇭🇷☀️ #makarska #makarskariviera #makarskacroatia #croatiafulloflife #croatiatravel #niavincroatia #winterincroatia #europeanwinter

♬ Why did I move here – ᴄᴏɴɢx