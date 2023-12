Bosanac napravio čudo u Americi: Počeo od nule, a danas ima milijune

We Are FR8. Join The Family.

At FR8-Solutions we’re a family-owned transportation and logistics company established on family values and principles.

When you work for us you’re not just a number, you’re part of our family. We spend time getting to know all our in-office crew members and drivers to make sure they succeed not only with us, but in life.









That’s the FR8 Way.

If you want to drive for us apply here: www.Drive4FR8.com

And to learn more about our company go to our website https://fr8-solutions.net/

We look forward to working with you.

#Trucking #CDL #Expedite









Objavljuje FR8 Solutions, INC u Srijeda, 3. kolovoza 2022.