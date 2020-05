Četverostruki prvak Formule 1 napušta Ferrari! Nudili mu manji ugovor, a on tvrdi: ‘Nije stvar u novcu’

View this post on Instagram

Dear Community- Sebastian Vettel and Scuderia Ferrari have jointly decided not to extend Seb ‘s current contract , that means Sebastian will no longer be a Ferrari Driver after the 2020 season. They were 5 wonderful years in a legendary scuderia such as is ferrari, now as a community we have to look forward and support sebastian in his next stop, for the moment we have to enjoy this last year with @scuderiaferrari as we have done since 2015, it is time to show our support for Sebastian and look forward to the future that will surely be full of success. Thank You Community for this wonderful Journey. Thanks @scuderiaferrari , @charles_leclerc , @kimimatiasraikkonen GRAZIE!❤️