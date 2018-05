(FOTO) Statue golog Trumpa u prirodnoj veličini niču diljem SAD-a. Nećete vjerovati za koji iznos je jedna prodana na aukciji!

Trump. 😔. I had the incredible opportunity to model at the very first Art @ The Space in Vegas several months ago to be painted by @seeartworks. I was super excited to see the Naked Trump Statue in person and to meet its creator @morgothlot – who is pictured with me here. (I didn’t get to see while it was up in SF.) Seeing this statue in person is so surreal. I went though a hard wave of many emotions- and was on the verge of crying, as I did on Election Day and Inauguration Day. I posed next this life sized version of Trump with the word Compassion (or I ❤️Compassion- depending on how you see it) on me and it was just so unreal – as this so called President had not one ounce Compassion in his soul. To the Transgender Community and my Trans friends. I am sorry. This Ass is now targeting you. I support you and do not agree with his decision today to exclude you for wanting to serve your country. It is wrong on so many levels. #istandwithtrans #transgenderequality #transgenderrights #transgender #trumplies #goingbackwards #notright #imupset #dumptrump #discrimination #hate #ignorance #rights #politic #respect #lgbtq #lgbtqia #lgbtq🌈 #humanrights #transpeoplearenotburdens #transpeoplearepeople #transisbeautiful #fuckyoutrump #nakedtrump #hisheartisaslittleashisdick #iseeyourhate #weareallone #loveoverhate

A post shared by Marisol (@sollyluna021) on Jul 26, 2017 at 2:22pm PDT