(FOTO) TEŽAK ŽIVOT UFC BORKINJE: Roditelji narkomani, preživjela je bande i zatvor

gotta hit them angles 👀👀😘😘 feeeelin myself … the abs are back!! 😂😂💪💪 #NiceForWhat #PearlGonzalez #TeamGonzalez #HappySunday #MyCalvins #CalvinKlein #MMA name plated pearl necklace from @marlyray

A post shared by Pearl Gonzalez (@pearlgonzalez) on Apr 29, 2018 at 6:31pm PDT