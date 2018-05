(FOTO) PERKOVIĆ ‘ZAPALILA’ INSTAGRAM: Nabacila dubok dekolte i minicu koju bi i Melania Trump posudila

Some people call me CRaZy 😜 I prefer the term HaPpY with a TWIsT.. My dear friends , Enjoy your SAtuRdaY ❤ #TeamSP #Happiness #CountDown #4Days #LeiLouGirls #NikeGirl #GoodHair #SamoLjubav #SaturdayMyFavoriteDay

A post shared by Sandra Perkovic (@discus70queen) on May 26, 2018 at 8:21am PDT