PRAVA LJEPOTICA
(FOTO) BUDUĆA ZVIJEZDA NBA-a: Seksi supruga novog trenera New York Knicksa

Za nju će svi navijati

New York Knicksi dobili su novog trenera, Davida Fizdalea. Već gotovo dva desetljeća legendarni klub je u ponoru i nikako da izađu, a na novom treneru je da ih “podigne iz pepela”.

Njegova najveća podrška i najvatrenija navijačica bit će lijepa supruga, Natasha Sen-Fizdale. Inače, ona je marketinška stručnjakinja, a već sada ima više od sto tisuća pratitelja na Instagramu i vjerujemo da će taj broj samo rasti.

