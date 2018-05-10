(FOTO) BUDUĆA ZVIJEZDA NBA-a: Seksi supruga novog trenera New York Knicksa
Za nju će svi navijati
New York Knicksi dobili su novog trenera, Davida Fizdalea. Već gotovo dva desetljeća legendarni klub je u ponoru i nikako da izađu, a na novom treneru je da ih “podigne iz pepela”.
Njegova najveća podrška i najvatrenija navijačica bit će lijepa supruga, Natasha Sen-Fizdale. Inače, ona je marketinška stručnjakinja, a već sada ima više od sto tisuća pratitelja na Instagramu i vjerujemo da će taj broj samo rasti.
Ljubitelji košarke prvi puta su je zamijetili kada je Dave trenirao Memphis Grizzliese, koji su mu naposljetku uručili otkaz. Njihova promjena okoline zaista je drastična, ali ne sumnjamo da će se brzo prilagoditi.
Fizdale također je vrlo zanimljiv medijima i navijačima zbog svojih interesantnih izjava. Pame ga po ispadu nakon poraza u playoffu od San Antonio Spursa, kada je podivljao i tvrdio da su ga suci pokrali. Tada je ispalio: “Take that for data”, izjavu koja je već dobila status legendarne.
