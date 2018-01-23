OBJAVLJENE NOMINACIJE: Evo tko bi mogao osvojiti ovogodišnje Oscare!

Autor: dnevno.hr

Jubilarna 90. dodjela američke filmske nagrade Oscar održat će se u nedjelju, 4. ožujka u Dolby Theatreu u Hollywoodu

Donosimo popis upravo objavljenih nominacija u najzanimljivijim kategorijama:

Za najbolji film

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Za najbolju žensku ulogu

Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water),Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Margot Robbie (I, Tonya), Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird), Meryl Streep (The Post)

Za najbolju mušku ulogu

Timothée Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name), Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread), Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out), Gary Oldman -(Darkest Hour), Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq)

Za najbolju žensku sporednu ulogu

Mary J. Blige (Mudbound), Allison Janney (I, Tonya), Lesley Manville (Panthom Thread), Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird), Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water)

Za najbolju mušku sporednu ulogu

Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project), Woody Harrleson (Three Billboard outside Ebbing, Missouri), Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water), Christopher Plummer (All the Money in the World), Sam Rockwell (Three Billboard outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Za najboljeg redatelja

Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk), Jordan Peele (Get Out!), Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird), Paul Thomas Anderson (Phantom Thread), Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water)

Za najbolji originalni scenarij

The Big Sick, Get Out, Lady Bird, The Shape of Water, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Najviše nominacija njih čak 13 dobio je film “The Shape of Water”(Oblik vode).

