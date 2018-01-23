OBJAVLJENE NOMINACIJE: Evo tko bi mogao osvojiti ovogodišnje Oscare!
Jubilarna 90. dodjela američke filmske nagrade Oscar održat će se u nedjelju, 4. ožujka u Dolby Theatreu u Hollywoodu
Donosimo popis upravo objavljenih nominacija u najzanimljivijim kategorijama:
Za najbolji film
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Za najbolju žensku ulogu
Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water),Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Margot Robbie (I, Tonya), Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird), Meryl Streep (The Post)
Za najbolju mušku ulogu
Timothée Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name), Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread), Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out), Gary Oldman -(Darkest Hour), Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq)
Za najbolju žensku sporednu ulogu
Mary J. Blige (Mudbound), Allison Janney (I, Tonya), Lesley Manville (Panthom Thread), Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird), Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water)
Za najbolju mušku sporednu ulogu
Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project), Woody Harrleson (Three Billboard outside Ebbing, Missouri), Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water), Christopher Plummer (All the Money in the World), Sam Rockwell (Three Billboard outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Za najboljeg redatelja
Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk), Jordan Peele (Get Out!), Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird), Paul Thomas Anderson (Phantom Thread), Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water)
Za najbolji originalni scenarij
The Big Sick, Get Out, Lady Bird, The Shape of Water, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.
Najviše nominacija njih čak 13 dobio je film “The Shape of Water”(Oblik vode).
