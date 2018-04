NOVA PRINOVA U KRALJEVSKOJ OBITELJI Kate Middleton rodila je sina

Kate Middleton, vojvotkinja od Cambridgea i supruga britanskog prijestolonasljednika rodila je sina.

Rodila je u 11:01 u bolnici St. Mary u Paddingtonu, objavila je Kensingtonska palača.

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs.

The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz.

The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth.

Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.

— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 23 April 2018